Suspect Arrested After Gunpoint Robbery

Windsor Police has arrested an 18-year-old male in connection with a robbery in west Windsor.

Police say that just beofre 11:30pm on November 17th, 2024 a 23-year-old male was approached by the suspect, who brandished a firearm, falsely claimed to be a police officer, and threatened the victim before fleeing the scene in the victim’s vehicle in the 600 block of Church Street

The victim did not sustain any physical injuries.

Shortly before midnight, officers located the vehicle at the intersection of Parent Avenue and Erie Street, where it had collided with a parked car. Following the crash, the suspect fled on foot.

After a brief foot pursuit, police arrested the suspect in the 1100 block of Parent Avenue. During the arrest, officers recovered a loaded semi-automatic handgun and seized approximately 10 grams of suspected cocaine.

Jadyn Prince Hayes has been charged with the following:

Robbery with an offensive weapon

False representation of a peace officer

Pointing a firearm

Possession of a firearm without a licence

Occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm

Possessing a weapon for committing an offence

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Possession of a prohibited weapon without a licence

Possession of a scheduled substance for trafficking

Possession of a firearm while prohibited

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

If you or someone you know is an affected person in need of support, please call Victim Services Windsor Essex County at 519-723-2711 or the Victim Assistance Unit at Windsor Police at 519-255-6700, ext. 4879.