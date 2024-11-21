Repeat Suspect Charged In Connection With Many Windsor Break-And-Enters

A 46-year-old man is facing 22 charges in connection with a series of break-and-enters, just seven days after his release from custody for a prior series of break-ins.

Police say that on November 7th, 2024, the Windsor Police Service Target Base Unit arrested and charged Steven John Bechard with 12 offences related to break-ins across the city. The courts subsequently released him with court-imposed conditions.

The next week, on November 14th, 2024, a black Cadillac XTS was reported stolen from the 1700 block of Tecumseh Road East. The following day, the stolen vehicle was used in a series of break-ins and attempted break-ins at commercial properties in:

2500 block of Dougall Avenue

7600 block of Tecumseh Road East

1200 block of Lauzon Road

4000 block of Seminole Street

4500 block of Tecumseh Road East

5400 block of Wyandotte Street East

5200 block of Tecumseh Road East

The properties sustained damages exceeding $75,000 and lost stolen goods valued at more than $76,000.

Following an extensive investigation, officers identified Bechard as the suspect in each incident. He was located and arrested on November 18, 2024, in the 1900 block of Bernard Avenue.