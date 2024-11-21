Repeat Suspect Charged In Connection With Many Windsor Break-And-Enters
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday November 21st, 2024, 7:39am
A 46-year-old man is facing 22 charges in connection with a series of break-and-enters, just seven days after his release from custody for a prior series of break-ins.
Police say that on November 7th, 2024, the Windsor Police Service Target Base Unit arrested and charged Steven John Bechard with 12 offences related to break-ins across the city. The courts subsequently released him with court-imposed conditions.
The next week, on November 14th, 2024, a black Cadillac XTS was reported stolen from the 1700 block of Tecumseh Road East. The following day, the stolen vehicle was used in a series of break-ins and attempted break-ins at commercial properties in:
- 2500 block of Dougall Avenue
- 7600 block of Tecumseh Road East
- 1200 block of Lauzon Road
- 4000 block of Seminole Street
- 4500 block of Tecumseh Road East
- 5400 block of Wyandotte Street East
- 5200 block of Tecumseh Road East
The properties sustained damages exceeding $75,000 and lost stolen goods valued at more than $76,000.
Following an extensive investigation, officers identified Bechard as the suspect in each incident. He was located and arrested on November 18, 2024, in the 1900 block of Bernard Avenue.