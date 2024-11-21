Light SnowNow
Repeat Suspect Charged In Connection With Many Windsor Break-And-Enters

Thursday November 21st, 2024, 7:39am

Crime & Police News
A 46-year-old man is facing 22 charges in connection with a series of break-and-enters, just seven days after his release from custody for a prior series of break-ins.

Police say that on November 7th, 2024, the Windsor Police Service Target Base Unit arrested and charged Steven John Bechard with 12 offences related to break-ins across the city. The courts subsequently released him with court-imposed conditions.

The next week, on November 14th, 2024, a black Cadillac XTS was reported stolen from the 1700 block of Tecumseh Road East. The following day, the stolen vehicle was used in a series of break-ins and attempted break-ins at commercial properties in:

  • 2500 block of Dougall Avenue
  • 7600 block of Tecumseh Road East
  • 1200 block of Lauzon Road
  • 4000 block of Seminole Street
  • 4500 block of Tecumseh Road East
  • 5400 block of Wyandotte Street East
  •  5200 block of Tecumseh Road East

The properties sustained damages exceeding $75,000 and lost stolen goods valued at more than $76,000.

Following an extensive investigation, officers identified Bechard as the suspect in each incident. He was located and arrested on November 18, 2024, in the 1900 block of Bernard Avenue.

 

