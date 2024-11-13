Registration For Windsor’s Sparky’s Toy Drive Start This Weekend
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday November 13th, 2024, 9:00am
Registration for the annual Sparky’s Toy Drive starts this weekend.
- Saturday November 16th – Forest Glade Arena – 3205 Forest Glade drive from 9:00am to noon and 1:00pm to 5:00pm
- Sunday November 17th – Gino and Liz Marcus Complex – 1168 Drouillard Road from 9:00am to noon and 1:00pm to 5:00pm
- Saturday November 23rd – Hotel Dieu Grace Hospital – 1453 Prince Road from 9:00am to noon only
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
You are asked to bring with you the following:
- Identification : Drivers license of the parent or guardian of the children who you are registering
- Proof of residence – rent receipt/ utility bill/ something with your address on it
- Health cards/ birth records of the children that you are registering (No Photocopies!)
- Bring documentation that shows your total family income – cheque stub from one of following: Ontario works (OW), Employment Insurance (EI), Ontario Disability Supplement program (ODSP), Employer (2023 income tax T4 statement)
- Your Canada /Ontario Child’s Benefit notice of this year 2024
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook