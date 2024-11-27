Police Warn Of Telephone Scammers Are Posing As Windsor Police Officers

Windsor Police are warning that telephone scammers are posing as Windsor Police officers in hopes of obtaining money and personal information.

Police say that the scammers are using caller ID spoofing to pretend their call is coming from Windsor Police. Scammers tell victims that they face some sort of penalty, and that an arrest warrant will be issued in their name unless they transfer large sums of money.

Police say they may attempt to intimidate or pressure victims into sending money or providing sensitive information.

If you get a call, police say to verify the caller. Hang up and contact the Windsor Police non-emergency line (519-258-6111) to verify the caller’s authenticity.

They say to never send money or share personal information over the phone. Police will never demand payment or sensitive details in this way.