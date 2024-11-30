Police Seek Suspect In Break-And-Enter And Vehicle Theft

Windsor Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted for a break-and-enter and vehicle theft.

Police say that on November 6, between 11:30an and 4:30pm, an unknown male suspect broke into a residence in the 1400 block of Campbell Avenue. He stole several items from the home, including a spare key to the resident’s vehicle, and made off with the vehicle shortly before 8:30 that evening.

Officers recovered the stolen vehicle on November 8, but the suspect remains outstanding.

The suspect is described as a white male with no facial hair. At the time of the vehicle theft he wore a black and white hat, blue jeans, and long-sleeve burgundy shirt.

Residents in the area are asked to check their surveillance or dashcam footage for images of the suspect. If you can identify the suspect or have any information on the incident, please call the Windsor Police Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. You can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online atwww.catchcrooks.com.