Police Seek Help Identifying Suspect Who Committed Indecent Act

Monday November 25th, 2024, 2:43pm

Windsor Police are looking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect who committed an indecent act in South Windsor.

Police say that on November 23rd, 2024, shortly after midnight, officers received a report of an unknown man who committed an indecent act while peering inside the window of a residence within the 1000 block of McKay Avenue.

The suspect is described as a black male who wore a black facemask and a light green Adidas jacket with three stripes on the back.

The Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit ask residents in the area to check their surveillance or dashcam footage, specifically between the hours of 10:30 and 11:30pm on November 22nd for possible evidence that may assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

