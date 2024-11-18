CloudyNow
Police Conducting Training Exercises At Former Funeral Home

Monday November 18th, 2024, 10:21am

Windsor Police Service will be conducting training exercises all this week at 68 Giles Boulevard East, the former Morris Sutton Funeral Home. There will be no public access to the property throughout the duration of the training.

Residents can expect an increased police presence in the area, and may hear intermittent noises throughout the week. There is no danger to public safety as a result of the training.

