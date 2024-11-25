CloudyNow
Police Conducting Active Investigation

Monday November 25th, 2024, 10:59am

Crime & Police News
Windsor Police are on scene for an active investigation in the area bounded by Walker Road, Edna Street, St. Luke Road, and Richmond Street.

Police say that there is no threat to public safety, but expect a sustained police presence in the area.

