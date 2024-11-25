Police Conducting Active Investigation
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday November 25th, 2024, 10:59am
Windsor Police are on scene for an active investigation in the area bounded by Walker Road, Edna Street, St. Luke Road, and Richmond Street.
Police say that there is no threat to public safety, but expect a sustained police presence in the area.
