Police Arrest Two Suspects And Seize Over $65,000 In Drugs

Windsor Police has arrested two suspects and seized over $65,000 in illegal drugs.

Police say that on November 5th, 2024, following an investigation by the Windsor Police Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit (DIGS), officers located and arrested two suspects outside a business in East Windsor. Incident to the arrest, police seized 249 grams of fentanyl, 29 grams of crack cocaine, and 9 grams of crystal methamphetamine from the suspects.

Police subsequently executed a search warrant at a Walkerville residence. With assistance from K9 Rolex, officers seized 10 bottles of methadone, three oxycodone tablets, two clonazepam tablets, and a canister of bear spray. Police also executed a search warrant on the suspects’ vehicle and seized a pair of brass knuckles.

The total value of drugs seized in the operation was $66,832.