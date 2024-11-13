Police Arrest One Suspect, Issue Warrant For A Second Following Armed Robberies

Windsor Police has arrested one suspect and issued a warrant for a second after a series of violent robberies involving a firearm.

Police say that on November 12th, 2024, shortly after 3:00pm they were called to a business in the 900 block of Erie Street East following a report of an armed robbery in progress. Through investigation, officers determined that a male suspect entered the business wearing a plastic Black Panther mask and demanded merchandise while threatening the employee with a firearm.

The employee and another individual disarmed the suspect. At this time, a second male suspect entered the business wielding a knife and threatening the victims. Both suspects soon fled the scene in a stolen vehicle without obtaining any merchandise.

At the scene, officers recovered an airsoft pistol and a bag believed to belong to the suspects.

Shortly after, officers located and arrested the first suspect at a business in the 500 block of Tecumseh Road East. During the arrest, officers recovered the stolen vehicle and seized a quantity of fentanyl and crystal methamphetamine.

Investigators soon confirmed that at least one of the suspects was involved in three similar robberies the previous day, November 11th.

Shawn Scott Henderson, 41, is charged with:

Robbery with an offensive weapon (x 3)

Robbery

Pointing a firearm (x 4)

Wearing a disguise to commit an offence (x 4)

Assault

Possession of a firearm while prohibited (x 5)

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Unlawful possession of a scheduled substance (x 2)

An arrest warrant has been issued for Anthony James Martin, 27, on charges of robbery with violence, assault, uttering threats to cause bodily harm, and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000. He is described as a white male, approximately 6’ tall, with a medium build, blue eyes, brownish-red hair, and a full beard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be provided to Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.