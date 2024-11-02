Pedestrian Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries After Vehicle Collision

Windsor Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a motor vehicle collision in which a pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police say that just after 10:00pm Friday, a vehicle travelling northbound on Howard Avenue struck a pedestrian who was attempting to cross at Edinborough.

The 27-year-old pedestrian was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 519-945-9645. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.