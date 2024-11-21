NEWS >
OPP Shut Down An Illegal Cannabis Storefront In Essex County

Thursday November 21st, 2024, 9:27am

City News
0
0

OPP photos

The Ontario Provincial Police has shut down an illegal cannabis storefront in Leamington and arrested an individual for offences under the Criminal Code and Cannabis Act.

Police say that on November 6th, 2024 they executed a search warrant at the illegal cannabis storefront operating under the name “Island Fire Cannabis” in Leamington.

As a result of the search warrant, investigators seized quantities of illegal dried cannabis and other illegal cannabis products, including edibles, shatter and vape cartridges. The illegal cannabis and cannabis products have an estimated value of $13,500.

The storefront has been shut down and will be held under Interim Closure Orders. Persons with interest in the location (including owners) who wish to enter these premises may apply to the Superior Court of Justice to get permission.  Anyone who enters buildings that are subject to interim closure without authorization from the Superior Court of Justice may be arrested and charged with breaking and entering.

A 39-year-old from Chatham, has been charged with:

  • Possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling
  • Possession of illicit cannabis
  • Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000

windsoriteDOTca
