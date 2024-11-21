OPP Shut Down An Illegal Cannabis Storefront In Essex County

The Ontario Provincial Police has shut down an illegal cannabis storefront in Leamington and arrested an individual for offences under the Criminal Code and Cannabis Act.

Police say that on November 6th, 2024 they executed a search warrant at the illegal cannabis storefront operating under the name “Island Fire Cannabis” in Leamington.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

As a result of the search warrant, investigators seized quantities of illegal dried cannabis and other illegal cannabis products, including edibles, shatter and vape cartridges. The illegal cannabis and cannabis products have an estimated value of $13,500.

The storefront has been shut down and will be held under Interim Closure Orders. Persons with interest in the location (including owners) who wish to enter these premises may apply to the Superior Court of Justice to get permission. Anyone who enters buildings that are subject to interim closure without authorization from the Superior Court of Justice may be arrested and charged with breaking and entering.

A 39-year-old from Chatham, has been charged with: