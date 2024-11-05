SunnyNow
One Suspect Arrested, Another Sought Following Downtown Stabbing

Tuesday November 5th, 2024, 5:08pm

Crime & Police News
0
0

Windsor Police has arrested one suspect and is searching for a second suspect in connection to a stabbing downtown.

Police say that shortly after 10:30pm Monday they were called to a report of an assault in progress near the intersection of Pelissier Street and Erie Street West. Officers located a 38-year-old man who had sustained injuries consistent with a stabbing. The victim was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Through investigation, officers learned that a verbal argument ensued between the victim and two other men. After exchanging words, the confrontation escalated into a physical altercation when the two suspects stabbed the victim multiple times with a knife and struck him with a metal pole.

On November 5th, officers located and arrested one suspect, who will face charges of assault with a weapon and weapons dangerous.

Police continue to search for a second suspect, who is wanted on charges of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and weapons dangerous.

Anyone with information should call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830, Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

