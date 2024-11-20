CloudyNow
10 °C
49 °F
RainWed
12 °C
54 °F		Chance Of Flurries Or Rain ShowersThu
4 °C
39 °F		Chance Of ShowersFri
7 °C
45 °F

Windsor Essex Christmas Events Guide

Local Events

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Murder Suspect Arrested

Wednesday November 20th, 2024, 1:16pm

Crime & Police News
0
0

Windsor Police has arrested a murder suspect in connection with the death of Dalton Bartnik.

Police say that shortly after 10:30am this morning, Samantha Lynn Sweetman turned herself in at Windsor Police headquarters. She has been charged with first-degree murder.<

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message