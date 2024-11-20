Murder Suspect Arrested
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday November 20th, 2024, 1:16pm
Windsor Police has arrested a murder suspect in connection with the death of Dalton Bartnik.
Police say that shortly after 10:30am this morning, Samantha Lynn Sweetman turned herself in at Windsor Police headquarters. She has been charged with first-degree murder.<
