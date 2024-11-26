Mom With Kids In The Car Charged With Impaired Driving

Windsor Police arrested and charged a motorist for impaired driving this weekend.

Police say that just after 9:00pm on November 24th, 2024, they were called to the intersection of George Avenue and St. Julien Avenue following reports of a suspected impaired driver.

Upon arrival, officers located a female driver in a black SUV who had fallen asleep at the wheel with her foot on the brake. Two young children, aged three years and nine months, were secured in the back seat.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The 31-year-old female motorist was arrested and charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and exceeding the legal blood alcohol concentration. Her breath test registered over three times the legal limit of alcohol.