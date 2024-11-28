Impaired Motorist Arrested After Driving Wrong Way On The E.C. Row

A 47-year-old man is facing charges of impaired driving after travelling the wrong way on the E.C. Row Expressway.

Police say that on November 27th, 2024, the Traffic Enforcement Unit were preparing to conduct a R.I.D.E. program when they encountered a black pickup truck traveling the wrong way on the Westbound Jefferson Boulevard on-ramp leading to the E.C. Row Expy.

As the pickup truck headed directly toward them, officers immediately activated their emergency lights and sirens and successfully brought the vehicle to a stop.

When speaking to the motorist, officers observed signs of intoxication, including a strong odour of alcohol and glassy eyes. Randy Thibert, of LaSalle, was arrested and charged with impaired driving and refusal to provide a breath test.