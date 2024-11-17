Home Invasion In Leamington

OPP are investigating a home invasion in Leamington.

Police say around 5:15am on November 16th, 2024, two unknown individuals entered a residence on Robson Road and confronted two occupants within the residence. Both occupants suffered minor injuries.

Following the incident, the two suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Investigators believe this to be a targeted incident, and there is no threat to public safety.

The investigation is continuing.

The Essex County Crime Unit is continuing to investigate and is asking that anyone with any information regarding this incident please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or, if you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.