Crash Takes Out Hydro Pole

Thursday November 21st, 2024, 4:22pm

Only minor injuries were reported after a crash took out a hydro pole in the county Thursday morning.

It happened on County Road 46 East of Richardson Side Road in the Municipality of Lakeshore.

Hydro crews were on scene for several hours repairing the pole.

