Arrest Warrant Issued After Aggravated Assault Leaves Man With Life-Threatening Injuries

An arrest warrant has been issued for a 34-year-old man after an aggravated assault and robbery left a victim with life-threatening injuries.

Police say that just after 9:00am Thursday, they were called to the 5200 block of Tecumseh Road East after a man was found in a rear alley with life-threatening injuries. The victim was rushed to the hospital, where he remains in the Intensive Care Unit.

The Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit launched an investigation and learned another man had severely assaulted the victim after the pair left a nearby establishment together around 2:30am. Surveillance footage obtained by officers showed the suspect striking the victim multiple times in the head.

Investigators have identified the suspect as Charles Leighton Taylor Pinnace, who is now wanted on charges of aggravated assault and robbery with violence.

Pinnace is described as a black male, 5’10” tall and approximately 200lbs, with black dreadlocks and brown eyes. He should be considered dangerous and should not be approached directly. If you see him, please contact 911 immediately.

Anyone with information on Pinnace’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.