Two Arrested For Possession For The Purpose Of Trafficking Controlled Substances After LaSalle Vehicle Stop

Monday October 7th, 2024, 1:41pm

Crime & Police News
A 23-year-old male and a 19-year-old female, both of Windsor are facing criminal charges after a vehicle stop in LaSalle led to the discovery of illegal drugs contained within the vehicle.

Police say the vehicle was pulled over at 10:30pm on Sunday, October 6th, at 10:30 PM after an officer who was conducting radar traffic enforcement and observed the vehicle speeding.

The investigating officer made observations during the stop that led to a search of the vehicle during which a quantity of suspected crack cocaine, suspected methamphetamine, and over $700 in Canadian currency were located and seized.

Both were arrested and charged with possession of controlled substances for the purpose of trafficking and were both later released and given a court appearance.

