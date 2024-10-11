Toronto Man Facing 30 Charges Following Human Trafficking Investigation

A Toronto man is facing 30 charges following a human trafficking investigation by the Windsor Police Service.

On September 15th, 2024, the Windsor Police Morality Unit launched an investigation after a woman told officers she was being forced to work in the sex trade. The 26-year-old victim was sexually exploited over a one-month period, with the suspect controlling her money, food, and movements. The suspect also threatened and physically assaulted the victim multiple times over that period, including one incident where he threw an object at her and broke a front tooth.

When the suspect brought the victim from Toronto to Windsor to offer sexual services, she was able to escape and reported the matter to police.

Officers quickly located the suspect’s vehicle in the 1000 block of Parent Avenue. However, the man fled on foot when they attempted to arrest him. A subsequent search of the suspect’s vehicle uncovered a firearm and over $140,000 in illicit drugs, including 379 grams of fentanyl, 92 grams of cocaine, 717.8 grams of crystal methamphetamine, and 81 tablets of oxycodone.

On September 23, 2024, the OPP-led Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad located and arrested the suspect at a residence in Toronto.

Moses Gregory, 28, was taken back to Windsor yesterday and charged with the following: