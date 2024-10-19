Sexual Assault Suspect Charged With Violating Bail Conditions



A man accused of sexual assault and forcible confinement has been arrested for violating his bail conditions.

Police say that last week, 33-year-old Michael Peltier was released on bail while facing multiple criminal charges, including sexual assault by choking, forcible confinement, obstructing justice, and uttering threats to cause bodily harm. His bail conditions included house arrest.

Windsor Police bail compliance officers launched an investigation and learned that the suspect was breaching the conditions of his release order.

On October 17th, 2024, bail compliance officers, with the assistance of the OPP-led Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad (ROPE), located and arrested Peltier at an apartment building in the 300 block of Victoria Street South in Amherstburg. He has been charged with two counts of failure to comply with his release order.

Bail compliance officers are part of the Offender Management Unit, a partnership between the Windsor and LaSalle Police Services to supervise high-risk individuals placed under house arrest, curfew, or electronic monitoring. The Offender Management Unit is supported through a grant from the Government of Ontario, as part of the provincial government’s strategy to strengthen Ontario’s bail system.