Police Seek Assistance To Identify Homicide Suspects

Windsor Police is seeking the public’s help to identify two suspects in connection with a homicide in south-central Windsor.

It was just beofre 7:30am on October 25th, 2024, that police were dispatched to a home in the 2400 block of Highland Avenue for a report of trouble unknown.

Officers arrived at the scene and discovered a deceased man inside the residence. A post-mortem examination confirmed the victim, 69-year-old Reginald John Frickey, died from a head injury.

Investigators with the Major Crimes Unit have since acquired surveillance footage of two suspects who were in the area during the early morning hours of October 25. The suspects were seen in the 2300 block of Mercer Street, the 400 block of Lens Avenue, and the 2400 block of Highland Avenue.

The first suspect is described as a white male with a stocky build. He wore a maroon hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and darker shoes.

The second suspect is described as a white male. He wore a grey hooded sweatshirt, grey pants, a black backpack, and black running shoes with white soles.

Investigators ask everyone who lives in the area to check their dash-cam or surveillance footage between 5:30am and 7:30am on October 25th for evidence related to this case.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is urged to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.