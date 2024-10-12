PHOTOS: Harvest Fest In Downtown Windsor
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Saturday October 12th, 2024, 2:12pm
The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association held Harvest Fest 2024 at the Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market on Saturday.
Harvest Fest featured a rich bounty of local produce, fresh-baked treats, gourmet popcorn, specialty jams, and hand-crafted treasures like stoneware, vintage finds, and upcycled treasures.
“Events like this capture the essence of downtown Windsor—highlighting our incredible local talent, our vibrant community spirit, and the pure joy of coming together to celebrate everything we love about fall,” said Debi Croucher, Executive Director of the DWBIA.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook