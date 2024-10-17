SunnyNow
OPP Investigating Break And Enter In Tecumseh

Thursday October 17th, 2024, 1:43pm

Crime & Police News
0
0

OPP are investigation a break and enter and theft at a business on in the 2500 block of North Talbot Road in the Town of Tecumseh.

It was determined that on October 6th, 2024, between the hours of 5:00pm and 11:00 pm, unknown individual(s) arrived on the property in a blue Mazda CX-5. The individual(s) subsequently gained entry to the building and proceeded to steal approximately $26,000 in tools prior to fleeing the area in the pick-up truck. Most of the stolen tools were of the DeWalt brand.

The investigation is continuing.

If you have information that could assist with the investigation, the OPP can be reached anywhere at anytime in the Province of Ontario at 1-888-310-1122. If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2000.

