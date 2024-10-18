New LaSalle Fire Hall Almost Complete
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday October 18th, 2024, 1:00pm
Construction on the new fire hall in LaSalle is nearing completion.
Gulf Developments Inc. was awarded the contract to build the new station on Front Road at the former Centennial Arena site for a cost of $8,444,000.00 plus HST.
Construction is expected to be completed before January 1st, 2025.
