New LaSalle Fire Hall Almost Complete

Friday October 18th, 2024, 1:00pm

Lakeshore
0
0

Construction on the new fire hall in LaSalle is nearing completion.

Gulf Developments Inc. was awarded the contract to build the new station on Front Road at the former Centennial Arena site for a cost of $8,444,000.00 plus HST.

Construction is expected to be completed before January 1st, 2025.

