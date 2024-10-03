SunnyNow
14 °C
56 °F
SunnyThu
23 °C
73 °F		Chance Of ShowersFri
22 °C
72 °F		SunnySat
20 °C
68 °F

Windsor-Essex

Fall Events Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Howard Avenue Construction Continues

Thursday October 3rd, 2024, 10:00am

Construction
0
0

Work to reconstruct the awkward intersection in South Windsor near Devonshire Mall continues.

Work includes new storm and sanitary sewers, street lighting and traffic lights, sidewalks and multi-use trails as well as road reconstruction.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message