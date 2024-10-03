Howard Avenue Construction Continues
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday October 3rd, 2024, 10:00am
Work to reconstruct the awkward intersection in South Windsor near Devonshire Mall continues.
Work includes new storm and sanitary sewers, street lighting and traffic lights, sidewalks and multi-use trails as well as road reconstruction.
