Four Suspects Sought Following Pizza Driver Armed Robbery

The Windsor Police Service seeks the public’s help to identify four suspects following an armed robbery.

Police say that just after 11:00pm on October 21st, the victim was delivering a pizza near the intersection of Goyeau Street and Shepherd Street East when he was confronted by four male suspects in an alley.

The suspects demanded that the victim hand over everything in his possession, including his vehicle keys. When the victim tried to escape, the suspects assaulted him and revealed both a black handgun and bear spray to the victim. The suspects were then verbally confronted by a witness, which caused them to flee westbound down the alley.

The victim sustained minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

The first suspect is described as a male, approximately 6’ tall, with a medium build. He wore black clothing and a face mask.

The three additional suspects were all described as males, approximately 5’10” tall, with medium builds. They also wore black clothing and face masks.

Investigators ask residents within the aforementioned area to check their video surveillance or dashcam footage for evidence.

Anyone with information should call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.