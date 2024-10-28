Emergency Preparedness Exercise Planned For Windsor Regional Hospital
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday October 28th, 2024, 8:39am
Windsor Police will conduct an emergency preparedness exercise with Windsor Regional Hospital this Thursday.
The training event will simulate a crisis event involving a person with a weapon.
Patient care will not be impacted or delayed due to this exercise, but there will be a heavy police presence at and around Windsor Regional Hospital’s Ouellette Campus, located at 1030 Ouellette Avenue.
