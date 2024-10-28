SunnyNow
2 °C
36 °F
SunnyMon
14 °C
57 °F		Chance Of ShowersTue
24 °C
75 °F		SunnyWed
25 °C
77 °F

Windsor-Essex

Fall Events Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Emergency Preparedness Exercise Planned For Windsor Regional Hospital

Monday October 28th, 2024, 8:39am

Health
0
0

Windsor Police will conduct an emergency preparedness exercise with Windsor Regional Hospital this Thursday.

The training event will simulate a crisis event involving a person with a weapon.

Patient care will not be impacted or delayed due to this exercise, but there will be a heavy police presence at and around Windsor Regional Hospital’s Ouellette Campus, located at 1030 Ouellette Avenue.

 

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message