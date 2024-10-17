Active Investigation In East Windsor
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday October 17th, 2024, 8:14am
Windsor Police are on scene for an active investigation in the 1500 block of Monticello Avenue in East Windsor.
No other details are available.
Police ask everyone to avoid the area until further notice.
