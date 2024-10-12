Accused Drug Trafficker Arrested For Violating Bail Conditions

A 37-year-old man accused of drug trafficking has been arrested for violating his bail conditions.

Police say that in January 2024, Haseeb Iftikhar was released on bail while facing over a dozen criminal charges, including four counts of trafficking in a controlled substance, seven counts of possessing a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, and three counts of possessing property obtained by crime. His bail conditions included house arrest and electronic monitoring.

Windsor Police bail compliance officers launched an investigation and learned that the suspect was breaching the conditions of his release order.

On October 11th, 2024, bail compliance officers, with the assistance of the Windsor Police Problem-Oriented Policing Unit (POP), located and arrested Iftikhar in the 2500 block of Ouellette Avenue. He has been charged with failure to comply with his release order.

The bail compliance officers are part of the Offender Management Unit, a partnership between Windsor Police and LaSalle Police Service, to supervise high-risk individuals placed under house arrest, curfew, or electronic monitoring. The Offender Management Unit is supported by a grant from the Government of Ontario, which is part of the provincial government’s strategy to strengthen Ontario’s bail system.