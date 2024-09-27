ClearNow
Windsor Police Arrest Wanted Fugitive

Thursday September 26th, 2024, 9:28pm

Crime & Police News
Windsor Police has arrested a 26-year-old fugitive wanted on multiple warrants throughout Ontario.

On September 24, 2024, Windsor Police bail compliance officers, with the assistance of the Windsor Police Emergency Services Unit and the Ontario Provincial Police-led Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad, located and arrested Dashawn Raymond Sinclair in the 600 block of Wellington Avenue.

Sinclair, 26, was wanted on numerous charges by the Toronto Police Service and the OPP Detachments in Mississauga and Cochrane. These charges included assault (x2), uttering threats to cause death, obstructing a peace officer, dangerous operation of a conveyance, failure to stop after an accident, and failure to comply with probation (x8).

Windsor Police learned that Sinclair was in the area on September 16 after responding to a disturbance downtown. Bail compliance officers immediately launched an investigation, which culminated with his arrest several days later.

Sinclair has been turned over to the OPP to face the charges against him.

