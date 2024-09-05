WEATHER: Thursday September 5th, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday September 5th, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Thursday September 5th, 2024.
Sunny. Increasing cloudiness late in the afternoon. Wind becoming southeast 30 km/h in the morning. High 28. Humidex 31. UV index 7 or high.
Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook