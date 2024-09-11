MistNow
18 °C
64 °F
SunnyWed
28 °C
82 °F		SunnyThu
30 °C
86 °F		CloudyFri
27 °C
81 °F

Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Three Suspects From Scarborough Arrested Following Series Of Robberies

Wednesday September 11th, 2024, 9:56am

Crime & Police News
0
0

Windsor Police has arrested three suspects in connection with a series of robberies.

Police say that on September 6th, 2024, at approximately 4:30pm they were called to a robbery at a business in the 4300 block of Walker Road. Three male suspects entered the store and took approximately $1,000 worth of merchandise without paying. The suspects also damaged property inside the store. When confronted by a loss prevention officer, one suspect sprayed a noxious substance while another brandished a baton. The suspects fled the scene in a black sedan.

Less than an hour later, at 5:15pm, officers were called to another robbery, this time at a business in the 3100 block of Dougall Avenue. The suspects stole more than $500 worth of items and threatened a store employee with a baton before fleeing in a black sedan similar to the previous robbery.

Shortly thereafter, at 5:24pm officers responded to a third robbery in the 2400 block of Dougall Avenue. The suspects entered a business and stole items valued at over $130.

Upon arrival, officers located the black sedan in a nearby parking lot. The suspects fled on foot and were arrested following a brief chase. One officer sustained a broken ankle during the pursuit.

No one else was injured as a result of the incidents.

A 21-year-old of Scarborough has been charged with robbery (x 2), assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace (x 2), mischief under $5,000 and theft under $5,000.

Two youths from Scarbrough, aged 14 and 17, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, have each been charged with robbery (x 2), assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace (x 2), mischief under $5,000 and theft under $5,000.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message