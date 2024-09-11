Three Suspects From Scarborough Arrested Following Series Of Robberies

Windsor Police has arrested three suspects in connection with a series of robberies.

Police say that on September 6th, 2024, at approximately 4:30pm they were called to a robbery at a business in the 4300 block of Walker Road. Three male suspects entered the store and took approximately $1,000 worth of merchandise without paying. The suspects also damaged property inside the store. When confronted by a loss prevention officer, one suspect sprayed a noxious substance while another brandished a baton. The suspects fled the scene in a black sedan.

Less than an hour later, at 5:15pm, officers were called to another robbery, this time at a business in the 3100 block of Dougall Avenue. The suspects stole more than $500 worth of items and threatened a store employee with a baton before fleeing in a black sedan similar to the previous robbery.

Shortly thereafter, at 5:24pm officers responded to a third robbery in the 2400 block of Dougall Avenue. The suspects entered a business and stole items valued at over $130.

Upon arrival, officers located the black sedan in a nearby parking lot. The suspects fled on foot and were arrested following a brief chase. One officer sustained a broken ankle during the pursuit.

No one else was injured as a result of the incidents.

A 21-year-old of Scarborough has been charged with robbery (x 2), assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace (x 2), mischief under $5,000 and theft under $5,000.

Two youths from Scarbrough, aged 14 and 17, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, have each been charged with robbery (x 2), assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace (x 2), mischief under $5,000 and theft under $5,000.