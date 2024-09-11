HazeNow
Three Arrested After Police Seize Over $40,000 In Stolen Property

Wednesday September 11th, 2024, 1:42pm

Crime & Police News
An investigation by Windsor Police has led to the arrest of three suspects and the seizure of over $40,000 in stolen property.

Police say that on May 27th, 2024, officers from the Windsor Police Target Base Unit began an investigation following a break-and-enter at a commercial property in the 3600 block of Lauzon Road. The suspects had stolen 30 compression fittings, which are available for purchase only by utility companies. The total value of the stolen property was approximately $45,540.

Through investigation, officers recovered 29 of the 30 stolen fittings and identified three suspects wanted in connection with the incident.

On May 29th, 2024, officers arrested a 48-year-old suspect. She has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime and trafficking property obtained by crime.

On August 9th, 2024, officers arrested a 37-year-old suspect. He has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime, trafficking property obtained by crime, and fraud under $5,000.

On September 9th, 2024, officers arrested a  56-year-old suspect. He has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime and trafficking property obtained by crime.

