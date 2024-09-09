Suspect Arrested After Woman Found With Serious Injuries On Pillette
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday September 9th, 2024, 2:51pm
Windsor Police Service has arrested a suspect after a woman was found with life-threatening injuries over the weekend.
Police say that just after 2:30am on September 8th, 2024, they responded to a report of an injured person in the 2700 block of Pillette Avenue. Officers arrived at the scene and located a critically injured woman being treated by paramedics.
The victim, a 36-year-old woman, was transported to hospital, where she remains in critical condition.
Police determined the victim was assaulted following an argument with an intimate partner inside a vehicle. After the victim exited the vehicle, the man sped away from the scene and knocked the victim to the ground.
Later that afternoon, officers located and arrested the suspect at a residence in the 5400 block of Reginald Street.
The 34-year-old suspect, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim, has been charged with the following aggravated assault, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm and leaving the scene of an accident.