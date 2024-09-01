Suspect Arrested After Machete Attack

Windsor Police have arrested a 41-year-old man following an attack with a machete.

In the early hours of August 31st, 2024, an altercation occurred between two victims and a man inside a nearby motel room in the 2700 block of Howard Avenue. The argument became physical, and police allege the man pulled out a machete from under a mattress and assaulted both victims.

One suffered an injury to his head and was taken to hospital with severe but non-life-threatening injuries.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

When police arrived, an immediate search of the motel and surrounding area did not locate the suspect. However, officers found and arrested the man when he attempted to return to his motel room shortly after 10:30am that morning.

Michael Damphousse-Pratt has been charged with: