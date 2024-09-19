Police Arrest Suspect And Seize Over $56,000 In Drugs

Windsor Police has arrested one suspect and seized over $56,000 in illegal drugs.

On September 17th, 2024, following an investigation by the Windsor Police Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit (DIGS), officers arrested a male suspect in the city’s west end. Incident to the arrest, officers seized 3.5 grams of fentanyl and 1.7 grams of cocaine.

Subsequent to the arrest, DIGS officers executed a search warrant on the suspect’s residence. The search returned 168.3 grams of fentanyl, 130.7 grams of cocaine, $295 in Canadian currency, and a digital scale. The total value of drugs seized in the operation was $56,190.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The suspect has been charged with: