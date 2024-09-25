Police Arrest 19, Lay 45 Charges In Retail Theft Operation
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday September 25th, 2024, 8:55am
Windsor Police arrested 19 people and laid 45 charges during a retail theft operation last week.
Between September 18th and 20th, 2024, police partnered with loss prevention teams at local stores to thwart retail theft. Over three days, officers arrested a total of 19 people, including three youths, and recovered $2,284 in stolen property.
Among those arrested were 11 repeat theft suspects and four individuals wanted on outstanding warrants.
