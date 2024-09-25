Now
Police Arrest 19, Lay 45 Charges In Retail Theft Operation

Wednesday September 25th, 2024, 8:55am

Crime & Police News
Windsor Police arrested 19 people and laid 45 charges during a retail theft operation last week.

Between September 18th and 20th, 2024, police partnered with loss prevention teams at local stores to thwart retail theft. Over three days, officers arrested a total of 19 people, including three youths, and recovered $2,284 in stolen property.

Among those arrested were 11 repeat theft suspects and four individuals wanted on outstanding warrants.

