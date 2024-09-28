NEWS >
RainNow
19 °C
66 °F
A Few ShowersSat
22 °C
72 °F		Chance Of ShowersSun
23 °C
73 °F		Chance Of ShowersMon
24 °C
75 °F

Windsor-Essex

Fall Events Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Over Two Dozen Charges Laid In Howard Traffic Blitz

Saturday September 28th, 2024, 11:55am

City News
0
0

Windsor Police issued 33 tickets during a traffic blitz on Friday in the 3100 block of Howard Avenue near Devonshire Mall.

Offences included failure to stop at a red light, driving with a suspended license or without insurance, and driving while using a handheld communication device.

One person was also arrested on a warrant for driving with a suspended license.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message