Over Two Dozen Charges Laid In Howard Traffic Blitz
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Saturday September 28th, 2024, 11:55am
Windsor Police issued 33 tickets during a traffic blitz on Friday in the 3100 block of Howard Avenue near Devonshire Mall.
Offences included failure to stop at a red light, driving with a suspended license or without insurance, and driving while using a handheld communication device.
One person was also arrested on a warrant for driving with a suspended license.
