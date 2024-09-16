ClearNow
Lakeshore Resident Charged With Historical Sexual Offences

Monday September 16th, 2024, 7:23am

County News
0
0

One individual has been charged following a historical sexual assault investigation.

OPP say that in June 2024, they began an investigation from a report of sexual assaults that occurred between 2003 and 2010.

As a result of the investigation, on July 9th, 2024, one individual was taken into custody without incident.

Charged with the following offences is 79-year-old David Grainger of Lakeshore:

  •  Sexual Interference
  • Invitation To Sexual Touching
  • Sexual Assault

The accused was released from custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice – Windsor at a later date.

Members of the Essex County OPP Crime Unit are continuing to investigate as it is believed that there may be more victims. If anyone has any information, they are being asked to contact the police at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or leave an anonymous online tip at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

 

