Impaired Driver Arrested After Collision

Tuesday September 10th, 2024, 11:08am

Crime & Police News
0
0

Kingsville OPP has changed the driver after a single-vehicle collision on County Road 20.

It happened just after 1:00am on September 9th, 2024.

The 21-year-old of Kingsville was arrested and charged with operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs, operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus),  dangerous operation and young driver – b.a.c. above zero.

A 90-day Administrative Driver’s License Suspension and a seven-day vehicle impoundment was initiated.

 

 

