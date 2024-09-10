Impaired Driver Arrested After Collision
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday September 10th, 2024, 11:08am
Kingsville OPP has changed the driver after a single-vehicle collision on County Road 20.
It happened just after 1:00am on September 9th, 2024.
The 21-year-old of Kingsville was arrested and charged with operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs, operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), dangerous operation and young driver – b.a.c. above zero.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
A 90-day Administrative Driver’s License Suspension and a seven-day vehicle impoundment was initiated.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message