Essex County Labour Day Long Weekend OPP Campaign Results



OPP were busy this past long weekend patrolling Essex County roads and highways and laid 277 charges for a variety of infractions during the campaign.

Charges include:

Speeding Charges: 143

Impaired Driving Charges: 6

Distracted Driving Charges: 1

Seatbelt Charges: 20

Stunt Driving Charges: 1

Other: 67

Warnings: 141

“Essex OPP officers continue to observe risky driving behaviours by some commuters on our highways and roadways and the Labour Day long weekend was no exception, as excessive speed, distracted driving, impaired driving, and a lack of seatbelt use continued to be the areas of specific concern. Members of Essex County OPP will continue to conduct traffic enforcement initiatives and provide education as a means of ensuring everyone’s safety. Please respect the rules of the road and drive with respect”, A/Inspector Jamie Smith.