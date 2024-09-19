FogNow
Domestic Violence Suspect Arrested For Violating Bail Conditions

Thursday September 19th, 2024, 9:12am

Crime & Police News
A 27-year-old man charged with intimate partner violence has been arrested for violating his bail conditions.

According to police, in August 2024, the suspect was arrested for assault, assault with choking, and uttering threats following an incident involving intimate partner violence. The suspect was released on bail and bound by a condition which restricted him from leaving his residence.

Since then, Windsor Police bail compliance officers launched an investigation and discovered the suspect had violated his release order.

On September 17th, 2024, officers located and arrested the suspect, who then attempted to flee custody. Officers apprehended the suspect after a short foot chase.

The suspect, who will not be named to protect the identity of his victim, has been charged with failure to comply with a release order and escaping lawful custody. He has subsequently been held for a bail hearing.

 

