Attempted Murder Suspect Arrested For Bail Violations

A 37-year-old man accused of attempted murder has been charged with violating his bail conditions.

Police say that on September 16th, 2024, Swayze Coore was released on bail while facing over a dozen charges, including attempted murder, robbery using a firearm, numerous other firearm-related offences, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and failure to comply with a release order (x 2). His bail conditions included house arrest and GPS monitoring.

Four days later, Windsor Police bail compliance officers launched an investigation and learned that Coore was breaching the conditions of his release order.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

On September 23rd, Windsor Police bail compliance officers, along with the OPP-led Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad, located and arrested Coore in the 900 block of Marion Avenue.

He has been charged with two counts of failure to comply with a release order.

The bail compliance officers are part of the Offender Management Unit, a partnership between the Windsor and LaSalle Police Services to supervise high-risk individuals placed under house arrest, curfew, or electronic monitoring. The Offender Management Unit is supported through a grant from the Government of Ontario, as part of the provincial government’s strategy to strengthen Ontario’s bail system.