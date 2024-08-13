Vehicle Stopped Going Over Double The Speed Limit On Disputed Road
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday August 13th, 2024, 11:25am
LaSalle Police stopped a vehicle going over double the speed limit on Disputed Road.
Police say that the officer obtained a 138 km/h speed in a 60 km/h zone.
A 19-year-old male was charged with Stunt Driving. The motor vehicle was seized for 14 days, and his licence was seized and suspended for 14 days.
