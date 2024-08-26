Two Windsor Companies Fined $130,000 In Total After Worker Injury

Two Windsor companies have been fined $130,000 in total after worker injury in 2021.

In November 2021, Fortis Construction Group Inc. was the constructor of the new Eastview Horizon Elementary School. Fortis had hired Vito Masonry Ltd. to complete masonry work, including building block walls.

On November 9th, a freestanding interior masonry block wall, 54 feet long and 13.5 feet tall, was completed. The wall was not braced by either Fortis or Vito workers.

On November 11th, workers from both companies were on the second floor of the building. In the early afternoon, with wind speed reaching over 32 km/h a section of the unbraced masonry block wall collapsed, injuring two workers.

An investigation by the Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development found that the masonry block wall was inadequately braced.

They say that Fortis failed, as a constructor, to ensure that the wall was adequately braced while Vito Masonry failed, as an employer, to ensure that the wall was adequately braced.

Fortis was fined $85,000 while Vito Masonry was fined $45,000. The courts also imposed 25 per cent victim fine surcharges as required by the Provincial Offences Act. The surcharge is credited to a special provincial government fund to assist victims of crime.