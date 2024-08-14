Two Suspects Charged With Sexually Assaulting Minors

Windsor Police has charged two men in connection with the sexual assault of two underage victims.

Police say that on August 10th, they launched an investigation after receiving a report that 14 and 15-year-old girls had been sexually assaulted by two adult males on several occasions throughout the previous week.

The first suspect was arrested on August 10th, 202. The second suspect turned himself in to police on August 13th, 2024.

Ahmad Alkhatib, 42, has been charged with sexual assault (x 2), sexual interference (x 2), overcoming resistance to administer a drug, and distributing cannabis to a person under 19.

Mohamad Dayoob, 21, has been charged with sexual assault (x 2), sexual interference (x 2), and invitation to sexual touching.