Two Suspects Charged With Sexual Assault, Forcible Confinement

Thursday August 15th, 2024, 4:17pm

Amherstburg
0
0


Windsor Police has charged two suspects with sexual assault, forcible confinement, and uttering threats in Amherstburg.

Police say that on July 20th, 2024, officers responded to a report of an alleged sexual assault at an apartment building in the 300 block of Victoria Street South in Amherstburg.

Through investigation, officers learned that a woman was sexually assaulted by a male suspect and prevented from leaving the apartment. A female suspect was also present and failed to intervene or help the victim.

Later, the suspects allegedly approached the female victim and threatened serious bodily harm if she did not recant her statement to police. The suspects additionally attempted to obstruct justice.

Following an investigation, officers located and arrested the female suspect in Amherstburg on August 9th, 2024. The male suspect was arrested yesterday with the assistance of the OPP-led Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad.

Michael Peltier, 33, has been charged with sexual assault by choking, forcible confinement, obstructing justice, and two counts of uttering threats to cause bodily harm.

Emma Hanson, 26, has been charged with sexual assault as a party to the offence and obstructing justice.

