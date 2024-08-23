Two Alleged Human Trafficking Suspects Arrested For Violating Bail

Windsor Police has arrested two suspects, already facing human trafficking charges, for violating their bail conditions.

In February 2023, Tre Trinh, 47, and Thi Kim Huyen Vu, 50, were among five people arrested following a human trafficking investigation by York Regional Police. The suspects allegedly enticed Mexican nationals to come to Canada for a better life and then exploited them for labour once they arrived. A total of 64 Mexican nationals were rescued across the Greater Toronto Area as part of the police investigation, dubbed Project Norte.

Trinh and Vu were charged with multiple counts of human trafficking and other offences and released on several bail conditions, including house arrest.

This year, Windsor Police bail compliance officers launched an investigation into both suspects after obtaining information that they were violating their release conditions.

On August 22, 2024, Windsor Police members, with the assistance of the York Regional Police Human Trafficking Team and the Provincial Human Trafficking Intelligence-Led Joint Forces Strategy (IJFS), located and arrested Trinh and Vu at residences in Windsor and Belle River.

Trinh and Vu have been charged with several counts of failure to comply with a release order. Both suspects were remanded into prison custody while awaiting their bail hearing.